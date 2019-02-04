Pay it 4ward: Woman recognizes friend for helping the homeless
Casey Torres
February 04, 2019 10:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An act of kindness a day is Joanne Dudley’s motto. She is a 74-year-old retired nurse who hasn’t stopped helping others since she was a teenager.
Dudley meets with her bible study group every Tuesday. She and her friends cook meals for the homeless at Coronado Park.
Helen Chavez is the woman who nominated Dudley for Pay It 4ward. She said Dudley goes out of her way to help the homeless.
“She’s just such a wonderful person. She does so much for the homeless, and she dedicates all her life to them. And she does miraculous things for them. She helps them find medical, shelter, wheelchairs. She does everything for them,” Chavez said.
Dudley was surprised when she walked into the room and received $400.
She hugged the entire bible study group and shared the credit with them because they also help prepare the meals.
Dudley is still a busy bee even though she is retired.
She is a full-time nanny, a volunteer at a local school, and she runs a yard sale every Saturday to raise money for the homeless because she loves helping others.
“Not everybody has an interest in jumping in and doing that kind of work. Actually, we have heard that it’s a waste of our time and our money working with these people because they don’t appreciate it,” said Dudley. “Well, I have to differ with them because they do appreciate it. They tell us a lot, ‘Thank you for coming,’ so it’s not a waste of time.”
Dudley doesn't plan to stop helping our homeless anytime soon.
“Is it worth it? Absolutely. Because if just one soul is saved, then it’s a job well done. It’s worth it, every bit of it,” said Dudley.
Credits
Casey Torres
Updated: February 04, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: February 04, 2019 08:05 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved