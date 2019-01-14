Pay it 4ward: Wrestling coach recognized for inspiring kids

Darrell Jones, who nominated Woods for Pay it 4ward, said his students are very lucky.

"He's helped them so much. He's helped so many kids over the years," Jones said.

Jones’ son wrestles for Woods and said he’s had a big impact on the type of athlete he is on the mat and in the classroom.

“And so me being a parent, I know coaching is a thankless job and I really wanted to pay it forward,” he told KOB.

Recently, KOB and Jones surprised Woods with $400.

When asked why he volunteers his time, Woods said, "It's simple man. I think what we have here is special. All of our families are good families and they care. They're on the same page as me. It's about making it better for our kids. Better than we had."

Woods’ goal is to help his wrestlers get into college and possibly a wrestling scholarship.

He said he enjoys being able to give back and help his wrestlers.

“Really, it's not just moves. It's the discipline you do with that that creates that ability to do good things and go to college so just having a part of that – I mean – yeah it's lovely man," Woods said. "It's awesome."