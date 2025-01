119th Congress Latest: Mike Johnson narrowly reelected House speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 119th Congress is convening for the first time and House Speaker Mike Johnson has narrowly been reelected to his post. The Louisiana Republican has the support of President-elect Donald Trump and House Republicans decided on Friday to reelect him to his post with just one holdout.

Texas Rep. Keith Self, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman all voted against Johnson during the initial vote. Self and Norman switched their vote to Johnson after speaking with him away from cameras. Far-right Republicans have at times grown frustrated with Johnson’s leadership and are prone to demanding concessions when their votes become essential.

Here’s the latest:

Johnson reelected

Republican Mike Johnson has been reelected as Speaker of the House on first ballot, winning over GOP critics to retain the gavel.

House Chaplain retired Rear Adm. Margaret Kibben offers the opening prayer as the House of Representatives meets to elect a speaker and convene the new 119th Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin

Escorting Johnson to the dais are members of his leadership team as well as the entire delegation of his home state of Louisiana.

Once he arrives, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries will hand him over the gavel as is customary to do, a nod to the peaceful transfer of power.

2 holdouts change their votes

Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self have changed their votes at the 11th hour, supporting Johnson for speaker.

Johnson stood next to both men in the well and shook their hands after they voted.

Senators sworn in as new Majority Leader John Thune pledges to keep filibuster

In his first speech as leader, Thune said his priority is to maintain the filibuster, the legislative tactic that allows senators to delay consideration of a measure and require 60 votes for passage.

He said he will ensure “the Senate stays the Senate.”

President-elect Donald Trump has called for the elimination of the filibuster in his first term. But Senate Republicans have firmly opposed any changes.

Many Democrats wanted to eliminate it in the early days of President Joe Biden’s term but were stymied by moderates who said it would upend the Senate’s deliberative role.

Nine new senators were sworn in — four Democrats and five Republicans. A sixth Republican, Jim Justice of West Virginia, announced last month that he will wait to enter the Senate until after his successor as the state’s governor, Republican Patrick Morrisey, is sworn in on Jan. 13.

Johnson leads 2 GOP holdouts off House floor

Johnson is two votes down from seizing the gavel in first-round balloting.

He huddled with several lawmakers and others took phone calls.

Two of the Republican holdouts, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Rep. Keith Self of Texas, followed Johnson away from the cameras off the chamber floor.

Donalds: ‘They’ll figure it out’

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who received one vote for speaker, told a group of reporters outside the chamber that he didn’t see any actual pathway to stepping into the role.

He projected confidence that his Republican colleagues would sort out how to elect Johnson.

“I think it’s between those members and Speaker Johnson,” he said. “This is a deal-making town. They’ll make deals. They’ll figure it out.”

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, voted for Donalds during the first-round roll call instead of Johnson.

Several far-right House members head into a private room with Johnson

A huge group of far-right House members — including the three current detractors — have entered a private room off the House floor with Mike Johnson.

The first ballot vote remains open and the chamber remains without a speaker.

Democrats watch as Republicans fall into disarray, again

House Democrats find themselves in a familiar place, watching their colleagues across the aisle battle it out over who will become speaker once again.

Members laughed and gasped as several Republican lawmakers voted for candidates besides Johnson on the first ballot.

Their leader, Hakeem Jeffries, posted on social media during the vote, saying, “The GOP Civil War is in full swing. And it’s only Day 1.”

Lawmaker calls attention to US territories during speaker vote

Rep. Stacey Plaskett, who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands, received cheers and jeers as she inquired why members of Congress elected by U.S. territories were not included in the roll call for House speaker.

“We are collectively the largest per capita of veterans in this country,” said Plaskett, who added that the territories are home to more than 4 million American citizens.

The territories include Plaskett’s home territory of the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands

“We must do something about this problem,” Plaskett said as she received a standing ovation from her Democratic colleagues and calls for “order” from Republicans across the aisle.

Only members of Congress elected from U.S. states are eligible to vote for speaker.

Johnson needs 2 more votes to become speaker on this ballot

His allies are talking to some of the holdouts on the House floor.

Johnson walks off House floor

Speaker Mike Johnson walked off the floor as the first ballot for his speaker’s race was coming to a close.

Three Republicans voted for other candidates besides Johnson.

Another vote against Johnson

Texas Rep. Keith Self voted for Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida for House Speaker, in lieu of Rep. Mike Johnson.

It is the third GOP defection from the incumbent speaker.

Johnson at risk of falling short on first ballot

With Reps. Thomas Massie and Ralph Norman both voting for candidates that are not Johnson, the Louisiana Republican is now at risk of losing his first ballot for speaker.

There were several far-right members who abstained from voting thus far and could potentially vote at the end.

A former House Speaker votes for her Democratic successor

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received a standing ovation from her Democratic colleagues when she cast a vote for Jeffries, her successor as Democratic minority leader, to serve as House Speaker.

The two, sitting across the aisle from each other in the chamber, embraced for a quick hug before voting resumed.

First vote against Johnson

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie kept to his word on Friday in voting against Johnson for speaker on the first roll call vote, voting instead for the No. 3 Republican, Rep. Tom Emmer.

An alphabetica

l roll call causes a scene during the House vote

Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Mike Johnson received back-to-back standing ovations from their respective sides of the aisle as they each cast votes for themselves to serve as Speaker of the House.

A few of Johnson’s critics have so far abstained from voting

They are standing in the back row of the chamber. It’s unclear if they will vote at the end of the roll call when the clerk calls their name again.

McClain urges colleagues not to hold out for perfection

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., said achieving perfection requires incremental gains and hard decisions.

“None of us will get exactly what we want,” she said.

The message is aimed at some of the most conservative members of the House Republican conference who have come into Friday’s vote without previously committing to Johnson.

The speaker election has started

House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain kicked off the speaker election by nominating Mike Johnson to be the speaker for the 119th Congress.

What happens next?

1. Nominations

Once the House is in a quorum — meaning the minimum number of members are present to proceed — nominating speeches will be made on behalf of the nominees for speaker. Republicans chose Johnson as their nominee for speaker in a closed-door vote in November. A week later, Democrats unanimously chose Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to remain their leader despite the party’s electoral losses.

2. Voting

Lawmakers call out the name of their choice for speaker from the floor, a rare and time-consuming roll call. Members often liven up the proceedings by shouting or standing when casting their vote. Lawmakers are not obligated to vote for their party’s nominated candidate. Any name can be called out from the House floor. While it has been the tradition for the speaker to be a member of the House, it is not required.

3. Results

Should Johnson come up short, it is likely the clerk will move immediately to start another roll call vote. If a speaker candidate wins a majority of those present and voting, a bipartisan committee, usually consisting of members from the home state of the chosen candidate, will escort the speaker-elect to the chair on the dais where the oath of office is administered.

Selfies with the next speaker?

As Johnson’s political fate hangs in the balance, members are using this time to take selfies with the Louisiana Republican.

GOP lawmakers are bringing their babies, grandbabies and siblings to take a photo with the speaker before the House begins his reelection vote.

Voting for the Speaker of the House is soon to begin

The next speaker must receive a majority of the votes cast. If not, balloting continues until someone meets that threshold.

Two years ago, it took Kevin McCarthy 15 rounds of balloting before he gained enough support to take the gavel.

Those voting won their election in November, but they cannot take the oath of office until a new speaker has been elected.

Colors of the political spectrum

New and returning lawmakers donned their Sunday best to the first day of the new Congress, with many of the women adhering to the traditional colors of their political party.

Red ties and dresses for Republican members can be seen scattered across the House floor while across the aisle Democratic women styled various shades of blue.

How many votes does Johnson need to win?

Johnson commands one of the slimmest majorities in modern times, 220-215, having lost seats in the November election.

The abrupt resignation of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida drops his tally to 220.

That leaves him relying on almost every Republican for support in the face of Democratic opposition, though the typical 218 majority needed could shift with absences and others voting only “present.”

The 118th Congress has come to a close

Before his election for speaker can begin, Speaker Mike Johnson opened Friday’s session by declaring that the 118th Congress has come to a close.

On his way to the House floor earlier, he was asked by reporters if he will win the speakership during the first round of voting.

“I hope so. We’ll see,” he said.

A festive mood in the House chamber ahead of the speaker vote

Lawmakers are quickly filtering into the House chambers for the start of the 119th Congress, where the first order of business will be a quorum call and then a roll call vote to elect the next speaker.

For now, it’s a festive atmosphere with many lawmakers bringing their children onto the House floor with them to take in some history.

Soon, it will become more serious as the speaker vote is held.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., has the backing of President-elect Donald Trump, but can’t afford hardly any holdouts from the Republican side of the room if he hopes to return to holding the gavel.

Pelosi arrives in the House chamber

Democratic lawmakers are standing and applauding as Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi has entered the House chamber as a new Congress begins to gather.

The former speaker had hip replacement surgery recently at a U.S. military hospital in Germany after falling while at an event in Luxembourg with other members of Congress.

The former speaker walked gingerly to a seat in the middle of the chamber. Several colleagues moved quickly to greet her.

Members begin to spill onto the House floor ahead of speaker’s race

New and returning lawmakers walked around the chamber, taking selfies with their children and families ahead of what is expected to be a contentious few hours as Republicans fight amongst themselves to elect a speaker.

Johnson may not have the full support he needs

Johnson commands one of the slimmest majorities in modern times, 220-215, having lost seats in the November election. That leaves him relying on almost every Republican for support in the face of Democratic opposition.

Here’s a look at some of the Republicans who’ve signaled they may vote against him:

1. Texas Rep. Chip Roy: Roy is an unflinching member of the Freedom Caucus who lashed into Republican leadership’s handling of the year-end spending bill for failing to cut spending and adhere to House rules. He said he was undecided on the speaker’s vote for Johnson, but added “my desire is to give him grace” in hopes they can deliver on the GOP agenda. 2. Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz: Spartz said on Tuesday that she was still undecided and doubted Johnson’s ability to deliver on Trump’s agenda. “I would give him a chance, but I would like to hear from him on what plan he has,” she told Fox News. 3. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie: Massie is a near-certain no. “You can pull all my fingernails off, you can shove bamboo up them, you can start cutting off my fingers, I am not voting for Mike Johnson tomorrow,” Massie said in an interview on One America Network that aired last night.In a Friday morning post on X, he reiterated that stance, saying “Johnson isn’t the right guy.”

A look at some of the history-making members of Congress set to be sworn in today

The speaker’s election is set to dominate the opening of the new Congress, but the day will also bring a roster of history-making members.

In the Senate, two Black women — Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland — will be sworn in, the first time in the nation’s history two Black women senators will serve at the same time.

Sen.-elect Andy Kim of New Jersey also is making history as the first Korean American to join the chamber.

In the House, Sarah McBride is the first openly transgender person in the Congress.

And Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who recently suffered a fall overseas and underwent hip replacement surgery, will make her own return to Washington, a reminder of the power she wielded when Democrats last held the majority.

Has a speakership ever been vacant?

The speakership has been vacant only 13 times in U.S. history, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. No speaker had ever been removed until eight Republicans joined with Democrats to oust McCarthy.

Barring those instances, a speaker is normally elected at the start of a new Congress and serves in the job for the full two-year session.

Johnson’s message to holdouts: ‘We don’t have time for drama’

House Speaker Mike Johnson walked into the Capitol on Friday morning seemingly optimistic about his chances of being reelected speaker by his conference despite growing frustrations amongst far-right members of the party.

When asked by a reporter what his message was to his holdouts, the Louisiana Republican said, “We need to unify,” adding that the speaker election “is not just about one person but about moving forward with the America First agenda, the mandate given forward by the American people.”

Johnson denied that he was making any back-door deals.

“There is no quid pro quo here. I don’t do anything in exchange for a vote other than commit to make this institution work as effectively and efficiently as possible,” he said.

Trump wishes Johnson good luck

President-elect Donald Trump called the U.S. House speaker “a fine man of great ability” and wished him good luck on Friday, when the new Congress convenes and Republican lawmakers will decide whether to reelect Mike Johnson to lead their party.

Trump endorsed the Louisiana Republican earlier this week, but whether that support will be enough is unclear. Trump said Johnson “is very close to having 100% support,” but some members of the far right have grown increasingly frustrated with Johnson’s leadership and his handling of funding fights such as the recent short-term spending bill.

“A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

What the speaker battle could mean for Trump

Johnson’s weak grip on the gavel threatens not only his own survival but Trump’s ambitious agenda of tax cuts and mass deportations as Republicans sweep to power in Washington.

A flop by Johnson could throw Monday’s congressional certification of Trump’s 2024 election victory into turmoil if there is no speaker.

Johnson commands one of the slimmest majorities in modern times, having lost seats in the November election, leaving him relying on almost every Republican for support and with nearly no votes to spare.

Electing a speaker

Electing a speaker is the first order of business for the U.S. House after a new session of Congress begins at noon. It’s a vote that members take even before being sworn into office.

The House cannot organize until it has a speaker because that person effectively serves as the House’s presiding officer and the institution’s administrative head. The House can elect a new speaker at any time if the person occupying that role dies, resigns or is removed from office.

