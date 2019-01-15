2019 legislative session to kick off in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. - The 2019 legislative session is set to begin in Santa Fe Tuesday with many issues for lawmakers to consider.
The session will kick off at noon with an official roll call and will include Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's first State of the State address as the leader of New Mexico.
Over the next 60 days, lawmakers will consider a plethora of bills. In fact, legislators had nearly a month to pre-file bills for this session. They also will have the ability to introduce legislation through Feb. 14.
