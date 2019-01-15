2019 legislative session to kick off in Santa Fe | KOB 4
2019 legislative session to kick off in Santa Fe

Marian Camacho
January 15, 2019 06:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - The 2019 legislative session is set to begin in Santa Fe Tuesday with many issues for lawmakers to consider.

The session will kick off at noon with an official roll call and will include Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's first State of the State address as the leader of New Mexico.

Over the next 60 days, lawmakers will consider a plethora of bills. In fact, legislators had nearly a month to pre-file bills for this session. They also will have the ability to introduce legislation through Feb. 14.

Click here to see a full list of pre-filed bills.

Click here to see the agenda for the House on this first day of the 2019 legislative session.

Click here to follow what's happening at the legislature via Twitter.

Marian Camacho


Created: January 15, 2019 06:19 AM

