$7 billion state budget includes raises for educators | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

$7 billion state budget includes raises for educators

The Associated Press
March 15, 2019 06:18 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- New Mexico Senate and House lawmakers have brokered an agreement on disputed provisions of a $7 billion spending plan for the coming fiscal year.

Advertisement

A conference committee of three legislators from each chamber on Friday reached a compromise on a list of disputed budget provisions.

They include disagreements about the distribution public of school staff salary increases and $750,000 in new appropriations for legislative leaders to hire staff to communicate with political constituents.

The agreement affirms that all public school staff will receive a 6 percent salary increase, though school boards will have final say over pay for superintendents.

The rewritten budget suggests that the University of New Mexico reinstate disbanded sports teams for soccer, skiing and volleyball without making it a requirement.

Final votes of the House and Senate will send the budget plan to the governor.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: March 15, 2019 06:18 PM
Created: March 15, 2019 06:05 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man found dead in East Mountains
Man found dead in East Mountains
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
New Mexico chef beats Bobby Flay on Food Network show
New Mexico chef beats Bobby Flay on Food Network show
4 Investigates Alert: Car wrap scam targets college students
4 Investigates Alert: Car wrap scam targets college students
Advertisement




$7 billion state budget includes raises for educators
$7 billion state budget includes raises for educators
After mass shooting in New Zealand, APD steps up patrols at Albuquerque mosques
After mass shooting in New Zealand, APD steps up patrols at Albuquerque mosques
Abortion advocates, critics react to bill stalling in NM Senate
Abortion advocates, critics react to bill stalling in NM Senate
Man found dead in East Mountains
Man found dead in East Mountains
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation