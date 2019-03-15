$7 billion state budget includes raises for educators
SANTA FE, N.M.- New Mexico Senate and House lawmakers have brokered an agreement on disputed provisions of a $7 billion spending plan for the coming fiscal year.
A conference committee of three legislators from each chamber on Friday reached a compromise on a list of disputed budget provisions.
They include disagreements about the distribution public of school staff salary increases and $750,000 in new appropriations for legislative leaders to hire staff to communicate with political constituents.
The agreement affirms that all public school staff will receive a 6 percent salary increase, though school boards will have final say over pay for superintendents.
The rewritten budget suggests that the University of New Mexico reinstate disbanded sports teams for soccer, skiing and volleyball without making it a requirement.
Final votes of the House and Senate will send the budget plan to the governor.
