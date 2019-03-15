Abortion advocates, critics react to bill stalling in NM Senate | KOB 4
Abortion advocates, critics react to bill stalling in NM Senate

KOB Web Staff
March 15, 2019 05:26 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The sponsor of the bill that would have decriminalized abortion in New Mexico is disappointed that it didn’t pass in the Senate.

Rep. Joanne Ferrary said the bill would have struck down the decades-old unenforced criminal ban on abortion in the state.

“So we're of course, very disappointed that people we thought we could count on for this issue, not doing that and changing the course,” Ferrary said.

Opponents of the bill are celebrating the victory.

“We're just thankful that the voices of the people of New Mexico were heard,” Tara Shaver, who works with the nonprofit Abortion Free New Mexico.

New Mexico remains one of nine states with a criminal ban on abortion on the books.

However, Ferrary hopes to change that next year.

“In the 30-day session, we will come back again, and I think we will have the support of the governor to do that,” Ferrary said.

Updated: March 15, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: March 15, 2019 03:48 PM

