Abortion bill fails to pass NM Senate
KOB Web Staff
March 14, 2019 07:40 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- A bill that would have repealed New Mexico's anti-abortion law failed to pass the Senate Thursday night.
The vote was 24-18.
The anti-abortion is law is largely not enforced because of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.
However, Rep. Joanne Ferrary, who was sponsoring the bill, previously said it would have protected abortion rights in New Mexico if Roe v. Wade is eventually overturned.
The bill had passed the House and the governor was expected to sign it if it would have made it to her desk.
HB51-Abortion bill does not pass the senate floor. 18-24
