Abortion protesters descend on New Mexico Legislature | KOB 4
The Associated Press
January 22, 2019 01:28 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Advocates for abortion rights are chanting and unfurling banners in the New Mexico House of Representatives in support of efforts to overturn the state's dormant ban on abortion.

A cluster of protesters chanted "repeal the ban" and hung banners from a balcony on Tuesday in the House of Representatives in violation of a prohibition on large signs in the Capitol.

Leading Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are seeking to remove the state's criminal ban on abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns a 1973 decision that made the procedure legal nationwide.

Several legislators yelled out for security guards and police to eject the protesters.
 

The Associated Press


Updated: January 22, 2019 01:28 PM
Created: January 22, 2019 01:23 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

