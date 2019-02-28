Abortion refusal bill to receive first hearing in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Abortion refusal bill to receive first hearing in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
February 28, 2019 05:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- A bill that would allow medical facilities and employees to refuse to perform an abortion is expected to go before its first committee hearing Thursday night.

Supporters of House Bill 608 believe doctors should have the right to refuse to perform an abortion based on their religious or moral beliefs.

“I think there’s a lot of doctors that would have problems with that and would leave the profession if they had to perform abortions,” said Jeannette Bay, who supports the bill.

Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow said she sponsored the bill in response to House Bill 51, which would strike down a decades-old unenforced state law banning abortion in New Mexico.

Supporters of House Bill 51 say it’s needed in case the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that said state laws banning abortions were unconstitutional.

Dow said House Bill 51 would also remove a part of the law allowing someone to conscientiously object to performing an abortion.

 “If House Bill 51 does pass, it will have repealed conscientious protections in our state,” Dow said.

However, opponents of House Bill 608 believe it’s unnecessary.

“Because there are already federal and state protections for healthcare providers to refuse care if it goes against their morals or religion and HB 51 only repeals a pre-Roe v. Wade law that would prohibit abortion in any case except to protect the health of a pregnant person,” said Rachael Lorenzo, Co-Founder of Indigenous Women Rising.

