Abortion refusal bill to receive first hearing in Santa Fe

Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow said she sponsored the bill in response to House Bill 51, which would strike down a decades-old unenforced state law banning abortion in New Mexico.

Supporters of House Bill 51 say it’s needed in case the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that said state laws banning abortions were unconstitutional.

Dow said House Bill 51 would also remove a part of the law allowing someone to conscientiously object to performing an abortion.

“If House Bill 51 does pass, it will have repealed conscientious protections in our state,” Dow said.

However, opponents of House Bill 608 believe it’s unnecessary.

“Because there are already federal and state protections for healthcare providers to refuse care if it goes against their morals or religion and HB 51 only repeals a pre-Roe v. Wade law that would prohibit abortion in any case except to protect the health of a pregnant person,” said Rachael Lorenzo, Co-Founder of Indigenous Women Rising.

