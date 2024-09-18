Accusations of dishonesty fly in debate between Washington gubernatorial hopefuls

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s longtime attorney general and a former sheriff known for his work hunting down a notorious serial killer traded accusations of lying to voters during their gubernatorial debate Wednesday, as each made his case for becoming the next governor of the Democratic stronghold state.

When ex-sheriff and former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, a Republican, was asked how he would transition the state away from fossil fuels, he said that while he supports the idea, there needs to be a plan that won’t hurt residents.

Bob Ferguson, a Democrat who has been attorney general since 2013, shot back: “Dave has history in this campaign of saying one thing when he’s before an audience like this and saying something very different when he thinks he’s speaking behind closed doors. Dave, you were caught on audio denying that humans contribute to climate change.”

In response, Reichert told the audience: “You’re going to hear lies all night, and you’re going to see commercials over the next month, nothing but lies and dishonesty. Go listen to the entire context of each and every one of these videos and audios that he’s referring to.”

It was one of several tense exchanges between the two candidates at Spokane’s Fox Theater as they vie to lead a state that hasn’t had an open race for its top job in more than a decade. The televised debate, the second for the two candidates, was hosted by the Association of Washington Business and Greater Spokane Inc.

With no Republican having held the governor’s post in nearly 40 years, Reichert faces an uphill battle in November. Ferguson received about 45% of the votes in the August primary to qualify for the general election, compared with about 27% for Reichert. Another Republican in that race, military veteran Semi Bird, got about 11% of the primary vote.

Under the state’s primary system, all candidates appear on the same ballot regardless of party with the top two finishers advancing to the general election.

Ferguson has been endorsed by state Democratic leaders including Patty Murray, president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate, and Gov. Jay Inslee, who is the longest-serving governor in office in the nation and decided not to seek a fourth term.

Reichert, who served two terms as King County sheriff, has been endorsed by dozens of sheriffs. King County, home to Seattle, is the state’s most populous county.

When both candidates were given the chance to ask one another a question Wednesday, Ferguson asked Reichert: “Can you explain to the women of Washington state why you want to unravel reproductive freedom?”

Reichert pushed back, saying he would enforce the law just as he had during his 33 years at the King County Sheriff’s Office: “I will protect your rights, ladies.”

Ferguson brought up Reichert’s history of voting for a nationwide ban on abortion starting at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion has long been legal in Washington until viability, a determination left up to the judgement of a health care provider, and after that in cases where the pregnant individual’s health or life is threatened.

Reichert was the first county detective assigned to the case of the Green River Killer, named for the waterway where the first of 49 women’s bodies were found in 1982. Gary Ridgway was arrested and convicted in 2003, during Reichert’s second term as sheriff.

Public safety has been a key issue for both Ferguson and Reichert as the state experiences a rise in violent crime and has ranked last in the nation in law enforcement officers per capita for more than 12 years running, according to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police chiefs. Each candidate has vowed to hire more police.

Ferguson’s plan includes directing $100 million to help local jurisdictions bring more officers on board, including through hiring bonuses. Reichert has said elected officials need to show they support law enforcement, including by protecting qualified immunity laws, in order to recruit more officers.

“We have to support our police officers. We have to elect officials that support our police officers,” Reichert said during the debate Wednesday. He added that while police must be held accountable to the law, “we also have to make sure that when they make a life or death decision, that the Attorney General’s office is not going to come after them and sue them or charge them with a crime.”

In response, Ferguson brought up Reichert’s idea to move people who are homeless to McNeil Island, where a facility for sexual predators is located.

“That is a very unserious proposal for a very serious challenge,” he said.

