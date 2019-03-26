AG Balderas to make announcement regarding US Senate race
March 26, 2019 05:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Attorney General Hector Balderas, a Democrat, is expected to announce whether he plans on running for U.S. Senate in 2020.
Spokesperson James Hallinan said Balderas will make an announcement on Thursday.
The seat is being vacated by two-term Democratic Senator Tom Udall.
Republican construction contractor Mick Rich said he is contemplating another run for U.S. Senate. He lost to Martin Heinrich in 2016.
