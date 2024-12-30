Another Democratic state lawmaker in Florida is joining the Republican party

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democrats’ losses didn’t end on Election Day — a second state lawmaker has announced she’s switching her party affiliation and joining the Republican caucus.

In a post on social media, Rep. Hillary Cassel said Florida Democrats are out of touch with voters and that she has a better chance of achieving her priorities from within the Republican Party.

“I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values,” Cassel posted on X.

Cassel, who is Jewish, also criticized the Democratic Party for its “failure to unequivocally support Israel.”

She declined an interview request from The Associated Press.

Cassel represents parts of Broward County, which is considered one of the state’s most reliably Democratic areas. Since no one ran against her in November, Cassel won reelection without appearing on the ballot.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called Cassel’s decision “deeply disappointing.”

“Now is not the time to back down and walk away, it’s time for leadership and self-reflection,” Fried said.

Cassel’s announcement on Friday follows that of Rep. Susan Valdés of Tampa earlier this month, who was reelected as a Democrat in November but said she’s “tired of being the party of protesting.”

Florida Republicans have controlled the governor’s office and both branches of the Legislature since 1999. With Cassel’s switch, Republicans will expand their supermajority to an 87-33 margin over Democrats in the House.

Once the nation’s premier swing state, Florida has surged to the right in recent years. Susan MacManus, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of South Florida, said switching parties is an indication of how little power Democrats wield under a decades-long Republican trifecta.

“Democrats weren’t able to secure breaking the supermajority. So what choice do they really have?” MacManus said.

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.