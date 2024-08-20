Ansari wins the Democratic nomination in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District after recount

PHOENIX (AP) — Yassamin Ansari, a former Phoenix City Council member, clinched the Democratic nomination for an open congressional district in Arizona, defeating her opponent by 39 votes after the tight race triggered a recount in the state that’s expected to be pivotal in November’s general election.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Ryan-Touhill announced the results of the primary race in a courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, declaring Ansari the winner over former state lawmaker Raquel Terán.

Ansari will face Republican Jeff Zink in the general election in November.

The recount process began Aug. 12 after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified the results of the July 30 primary. Arizona law automatically requires another tally if the margin between the candidates is .5 percentage points or less. With Ansari and Terán falling into that category, separated by 42 votes — or .1 percentage points — Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes petitioned the court to commence the recount.

Ansari, a daughter of Iranian immigrants who previously served as vice mayor of Phoenix, campaigned on a platform of progressive policies, promising to protect democracy and reproductive rights from what she called “MAGA extremists.”

Former state lawmaker Raquel Terán attends a campaign event Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gabriel Sandoval) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gabriel Sandoval

Terán had touted her work as a community activist who helped oust Joe Arpaio from Maricopa County’s sheriff post. She had also emphasized her experience as the former chair of the Arizona Democratic Party.

The Democratic-leaning 3rd District encompasses parts of Phoenix. The seat opened up when U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego announced his campaign for the Senate. He will be facing Republican Kari Lake in that contest.

Arizona already is expected to be one of the most closely contested states in November’s U.S. presidential election and experts are expecting more tight races down the ticket. Ballot measures touching on abortion and immigration also are expected to spur turnout in the battleground state.

Gabriel Sandoval is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

