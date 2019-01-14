Bernalillo County commissioners fill vacant District 16 seat
|
Marian Camacho
January 14, 2019 11:34 AM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Moments ago the Bernalillo County Commission named a new representative for District 16 in the New Mexico Senate.
Antoinette Sedillo Lopez will now represent the district. She replaces Cisco McSorley who resigned last week prompting the search.
Sedillo Lopez taught law at the University of New Mexico for 27 years and serves as the executive director of Enlace, which is an anti-domestic violence nonprofit that conducts outreach to Latino immigrant communities.
In early 2018 Sedillo Lopez was among six candidates running in the primary for New Mexico's First Congressional District to fill the seat vacated by now Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Sedillo Lopez was defeated by now Congresswoman Deb Haaland.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 14, 2019 11:34 AM
Created: January 14, 2019 11:32 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved