AP PHOTOS: Friends, foes of France’s far-right National Rally scramble after first round of voting

France’s fiercely anti-immigration National Rally and opponents of the far-right party are scrambling to capitalize on a first round of voting in high-stakes surprise legislative elections.

The official results of Sunday’s election showed that round one produced two likely scenarios in what promises to be a torrid last week of campaigning. The National Rally and its allies could secure a working majority in parliament in the final round next Sunday. Or they could fall short, stymied at the last hurdle by opponents.

People gather at Republique plaza to protest the National Rally, which came out strongly ahead in the first-round legislative elections.

