AP PHOTOS: Harris supporters show range of emotions as she gives concession speech

Supporters, many of them women of color, looked somber, shed tears and raised their fists in solidarity as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election Wednesday on the campus of Howard University in Washington.

Many held up cellphones and appeared to be recording history as Harris told them she had lost her race against Trump. When Harris took the stage at her alma mater, she saw a sea of America flags and serious faces.

“Folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it,” she said.

The audience booed after she said she had congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his victory. Some men in the crowd looked dejected as they listened while one group of women smiled in support.

Another person walking down a street wore a sign that said “America broke my heart.”

