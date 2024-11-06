AP Race Call: Democrat Glenn Ivey wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District

Democrat Glenn Ivey won election to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday. Ivey defeated Republican George McDermott. Ivey won his second term to Maryland’s 4th Congressional District in the suburbs of the nation’s capital. Ivey has served as an assistant U.S. attorney. He also was elected twice to be state’s attorney for Prince George’s County next to Washington, D.C. Ivey also served as chair of Maryland’s Public Service Commission. He was twice elected as state’s attorney for Prince George’s County. He has served on the House Judiciary Committee. The Associated Press declared Ivey the winner at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.