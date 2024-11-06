AP Race Call: Democrat Gregory Meeks wins reelection to U.S. House in New York’s 5th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. He defeated Republican Paul King in a rematch from the 2022 election. Meeks is the ranking Democrat and former chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as well as a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee. He has been in office since 1998. Meeks represents a district that includes neighborhoods that are a center for Black life in Queens; Kennedy Airport; and the Rockaway seashore. The Associated Press declared Meeks the winner at 9:08 p.m. EST.

