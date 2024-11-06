AP Race Call: Democrat Hank Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Johnson, 70, was reelected to a 10th term in Congress, where he serves on the House Judiciary and Transportation and Infrastructure committees. His 4th District seat covers suburban Rockdale County as well as portions of DeKalb and Newton counties east of Atlanta. Johnson defeated Republican Eugene Yu. Before being elected to Congress, Johnson worked nearly three decades as a criminal defense attorney and served as a magistrate judge and an elected commissioner in DeKalb County. The Associated Press declared Johnson the winner at 8:51 p.m. EST.

