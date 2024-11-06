AP Race Call: Democrat Kelly Morrison wins election to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Kelly Morrison won election to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday. Morrison is an OB-GYN and abortion rights advocate from Deephaven who resigned from the Minnesota Senate in June to run for Congress. She won the suburban Minneapolis 3rd District seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, who unsuccessfully challenged President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, arguing that Biden was too old. The Republican candidate was retired judge Tad Jude, whose long political career also included service as a Hennepin County Board member and state legislator. The Associated Press declared Morrison the winner at 11:55 p.m. EST.

