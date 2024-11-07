AP Race Call: Democrat Sam Liccardo wins election to U.S. House in California’s 16th Congressional District

Democrat Sam Liccardo won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated state Assemblymember Evan Low, another Democrat, in the highly competitive race. Liccardo served as San Jose mayor and council member for 16 years before winning his congressional seat. Liccardo will succeed Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo, who decided to not seek reelection, in the heavily Democratic 16th District. The district includes the southern half of the San Francisco Peninsula and part of San Jose. The Associated Press declared Liccardo the winner at 7:57 p.m. EST.

