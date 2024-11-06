AP Race Call: Democrat Steve Cohen wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. Cohen has served the 9th Congressional District since 2007 in a seat that encompasses Memphis. Cohen is the lone Democratic congressional representative among Tennessee’s nine House members after Republicans redrew the maps in 2022 and split Nashville to favor GOP candidates. He defeated Republican Charlotte Bergmann and two independent candidates. The Associated Press declared Cohen the winner at 9:39 p.m. EST.

