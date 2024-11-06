AP Race Call: Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins election to U.S. House in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District
Democrat Suhas Subramanyam won election to an open U.S. House seat representing northern Virginia on Tuesday. Subramanyam, formerly a tech policy adviser under the Obama administration, began his political career as a state lawmaker in 2020 and was elected to the Virginia Senate last November. In the congressional race, he defeated Republican Mike Clancy after clinching the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary last June. Subramanyam received a key endorsement from Rep. Jennifer Wexton to be her successor after she declined to seek reelection for health reasons. The Associated Press declared Subramanyam the winner at 10:49 p.m. EST.
