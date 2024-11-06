AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Vermont
Kamala Harris won the Democratic stronghold of Vermont on Tuesday. The small state has voted in favor of Democratic candidates in the previous eight presidential elections. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, has been a critic of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.
