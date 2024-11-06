AP Race Call: Republican Clay Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Louisiana on Tuesday. Higgins has represented southwest Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District, a Republican stronghold, since 2016. He is a member of the staunchly conservative House Freedom Caucus and an avid supporter of Donald Trump. Higgins objected to certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election based on the false belief that voter fraud cost Trump victory. Before launching his political career, Higgins rose to prominence as an outspoken Louisiana law enforcement officer known for his viral, tough-on-crime videos. The Associated Press declared Higgins the winner at 10:07 p.m. EST.

