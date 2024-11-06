AP Race Call: Republican Dan Meuser wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Daniel Meuser won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Meuser, 60, was running for a fourth term in his heavily Republican district in northeastern Pennsylvania. Meuser beat Democrat Amanda Waldman. Meuser is a former state revenue secretary who helped run a family mobility products business. He was first elected in 2018. The Associated Press declared Meuser the winner at 9:41 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.