AP sources: Mueller report is more than 300 pages long

Both the department official and the other person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential report.

Nadler, a Democrat from New York, told reporters Wednesday that the report was "very substantial" and fewer than 1,000 pages.

Mueller's report did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election in President Donald Trump's favor, according to Barr's summary.

But the report reached no conclusion on whether Trump had sought to obstruct the investigation. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Trump had obstructed justice.

The New York Times first reported that the report was more than 300 pages.

____

Follow Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

and http://www.twitter.com/mikebalsamo1 .