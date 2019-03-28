AP sources: Mueller report is more than 300 pages long | KOB 4
AP sources: Mueller report is more than 300 pages long

Photo: AP

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
March 28, 2019 03:46 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - Special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report is more than 300 pages long, a Justice Department official and another person familiar with the document said Thursday.

Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of the report on Sunday and is expected to release a public version of the document in the coming weeks. The length of Mueller's report makes clear there are substantially more details he and his team have documented in their investigation than Barr disclosed to Congress and the public in his summary.

The Justice Department official said Barr discussed the length of the report during a phone call Wednesday with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

Both the department official and the other person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential report.

Nadler, a Democrat from New York, told reporters Wednesday that the report was "very substantial" and fewer than 1,000 pages.

Mueller's report did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election in President Donald Trump's favor, according to Barr's summary.

But the report reached no conclusion on whether Trump had sought to obstruct the investigation. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Trump had obstructed justice.

The New York Times first reported that the report was more than 300 pages.

Follow Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

and http://www.twitter.com/mikebalsamo1 .

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO


Updated: March 28, 2019 03:46 PM
Created: March 28, 2019 03:12 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

