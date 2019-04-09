Autopsy: Transgender migrant died from AIDS complications

Multicentric Castleman disease is a rare disorder of the immune system.

The autopsy also found Hernandez suffered from broken ribs after medical staff performed CPR in response to at least 10 heart attacks.

Hernandez had traveled with a caravan of Central American asylum seekers and was taken into custody in San Diego.

She was later transferred to El Paso, Texas, before being taken to the Cibola County Detention Center in western New Mexico.