Ban-the-box bill sent to New Mexico governor | KOB 4
The Associated Press
March 12, 2019 01:06 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A bill that would remove criminal history questions from initial job applications in the private sector is headed to the governor's desk.

The bill from Democratic Sen. Bill O'Neill of Albuquerque cleared the Legislature on a 45-15 vote of the House with all Republicans who were present in opposition.

A similar bill was vetoed in 2017 by former GOP Gov. Susana Martinez.

Under the new bill, private employers may take prior convictions into consideration after an initial review of the job application and a discussion of employment.

Similar "ban-the-box" regulations that eliminate prior convictions from checklists on job applications have been adopted in at least 11 states that include California, Illinois and Washington.

