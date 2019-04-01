Ben Ray Lujan announces run for US Senate | KOB 4
Ben Ray Lujan announces run for US Senate

Marian Camacho
April 01, 2019 09:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In an announcement via Twitter Monday, Congressman Ben Ray Lujan said he will be running for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Sen. Tom Udall.

Udall announced last week that he would not be seeking re-election in 2020.

"I've been humbled by all of the outreach encouraging me to run," Lujan said in his video statement.

The Democrat has represented New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District 3 since 2009 and says he'll be kicking off his campaign soon.

"In the coming weeks, I'll formally kick-off this campaign by visiting communities throughout our beautiful state to hear directly from you," Lujan said. "But until then, I need you on my team because when we work together, we win together!"

Updated: April 01, 2019 09:30 AM
Created: April 01, 2019 08:15 AM

