Biden visits North Carolina, a state he hopes to win in 2024, to promote internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden visited North Carolina on Thursday to highlight $82 million in new investments that would connect 16,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet.

The Democratic president’s reelection campaign has made winning North Carolina and its 16 electoral votes a top priority in this year’s election. Biden narrowly lost the state in 2020 by 1.34 percentage points to then-President Donald Trump, the current Republican front-runner in what will likely be a political rematch in 2024.

Biden will appear in the state capital of Raleigh to stress that his administration is connecting poorer communities and businesses to the digital economy.

Polling shows that the economy has been a weakness for Biden, a reflection of inflation hitting a four-decade high in June 2022. Easing inflation rates since then have yet to pull Biden’s approval ratings back to their levels at the start of his presidency.

One way the administration says it has lowered costs for families is by providing discounted internet service to 880,000 households in North Carolina.

President Joe Biden walks off Air Force One upon arrival at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Cary, NC, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Biden is going to North Carolina to highlight $82 million in new investments that would connect 16,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet. Biden's reelection campaign is making winning North Carolina and its 16 electoral votes one of its top priorities in this year's presidential election. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The administration is committing a total of $3 billion to build and fund internet connections in the state. The administration estimates that an additional 300,000 North Carolina residents will be able to access the internet by the end of 2026.

The administration is also calling on Congress to renew the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is set to run out of money in April. The program has helped 22 million people save $30 to $75 a month on their internet bills, the administration says.

