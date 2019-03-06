Bill calls for changes to treatment, reporting for drug-exposed babies

The bill, instead, calls for the creation of a medical treatment plan. It would then require medical staff to notify CYFD of that incident and create a medical plan for the baby.

However, people who have cared for drug-exposed babies believe the bill puts them at risk.

“I truly believe we need to support mothers who are using, however, not at the sacrifice of the infants,” said Christi Boomer, a foster family advocate. “I got my first long-term placement for a one-week-old that was on oxygen."

Both of Boomer's, now adopted, children were born drug-exposed. But initially, the one-week-old girl was sent home from the hospital with her mother.

“My daughter did go home with a safety plan, however, it fell apart early on, and the hospital was who alerted CYFD,” Boomer said. “Unfortunately that meant had CYFD not followed up, who knows how long the child would have been in the situation that was not safe.”

That safety net, Boomer said, is at risk of disappearing.

House Bill 230 clarifies reporting for hospital staff. It states that abuse or neglect shouldn't be based solely on a child being born drug-exposed. A family would be sent home with a medical treatment plan, and CYFD would be notified of that.

Medical staff would be required to complete additional training to make sure the medical plan has the best chance of being successful.

However, Boomer worries that parents with substance abuse problems won't always maintain the treatment plan.

“Children that are prenatal exposure have more sensory issues typically and are more likely to have learning disabilities so they’re going to need extra parenting skills,” said Boomer.

Though not specifically noted in the bill, CYFD officials said the required notification would force CYFD to follow the same process as a report of abuse.

“There is very uneven reporting from medical professionals when infants are born drug-exposed. This legislation mandates training for all medical professionals involved in labor and delivery and creates mandatory notification from those medical professionals for infants born drug-exposed. Again, to underline – that reporting is, by and large, not happening right now. This legislation will change that and mandate that reporting, which is undeniably better for New Mexico's children and keep babies safe,” said CYFD in an email Wednesday.

CYFD officials said this bill would also bring New Mexico into federal compliance, allowing CYFD to receive additional federal funds.

KOB reached out to the sponsor of the bill and did not hear back as of Wednesday night.

