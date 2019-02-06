Bill calls for guns to be taken away from those who are an 'extreme risk'
Kai Porter
February 06, 2019 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bill making its way through the legislature would allow a person to request for a judge to take away a someone’s gun.
If House Bill 83 becomes law, a household member or a law enforcement officer could file a court petition for an “extreme risk protection order."
If a judge approves the order, all the guns in the house would be taken away for up to a year.
The gun owner would have the chance to challenge the order in court and prove they aren't a risk to themselves or others.
Representative Daymon Ely, a Democrat, says his bill is aimed at preventing suicide deaths from guns.
“The whole idea is to try and protect people from themselves,” Rep. Ely said. “New Mexico has the fourth highest suicide rate in the country, most of that is by guns and currently there is nothing we can do."
The bill passed its second committee Wednesday and will head to the House for a vote.
It is facing opposition from people who say it violates the Second Amendment.
