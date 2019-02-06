Bill calls for guns to be taken away from those who are an 'extreme risk'

The gun owner would have the chance to challenge the order in court and prove they aren't a risk to themselves or others.

Representative Daymon Ely, a Democrat, says his bill is aimed at preventing suicide deaths from guns.

“The whole idea is to try and protect people from themselves,” Rep. Ely said. “New Mexico has the fourth highest suicide rate in the country, most of that is by guns and currently there is nothing we can do."

The bill passed its second committee Wednesday and will head to the House for a vote.

It is facing opposition from people who say it violates the Second Amendment.