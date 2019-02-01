Bill calls for lifting cap on New Mexico's film incentives
The Associated Press
February 01, 2019 02:36 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Incentives aimed at attracting more filmmakers to New Mexico would get a boost under legislation supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
She was flanked by Democratic lawmakers and representatives of the film industry as she unveiled the legislation during a news conference Friday at the state capitol.
The measure would eliminate the cap on rebate payouts for the industry and make other changes.
Lujan Grisham contends that lifting the cap could result in more productions coming to the state.
Her Republican predecessor, Susana Martinez, had signed legislation in 2011 imposing a $50 million annual limit as a way to provide budget certainty and protect state finances while New Mexico struggled through the economic downturn.
Lujan Grisham said the cap had shackled the industry and it's time for it to go.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: February 01, 2019 02:36 PM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.