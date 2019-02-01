Bill calls for lifting cap on New Mexico's film incentives | KOB 4
Advertisement

Bill calls for lifting cap on New Mexico's film incentives

Bill calls for lifting cap on New Mexico's film incentives

The Associated Press
February 01, 2019 02:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Incentives aimed at attracting more filmmakers to New Mexico would get a boost under legislation supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Advertisement

She was flanked by Democratic lawmakers and representatives of the film industry as she unveiled the legislation during a news conference Friday at the state capitol.

The measure would eliminate the cap on rebate payouts for the industry and make other changes.

Lujan Grisham contends that lifting the cap could result in more productions coming to the state.

Her Republican predecessor, Susana Martinez, had signed legislation in 2011 imposing a $50 million annual limit as a way to provide budget certainty and protect state finances while New Mexico struggled through the economic downturn.

Lujan Grisham said the cap had shackled the industry and it's time for it to go.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 01, 2019 02:36 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Driver shoots at unsuspecting family's car, narrowly missing children
Driver shoots at unsuspecting family's car, narrowly missing children
Car crashes into Circle K in SE Albuquerque
Car crashes into Circle K in SE Albuquerque
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
Advertisement




Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Bill calls for lifting cap on New Mexico's film incentives
Bill calls for lifting cap on New Mexico's film incentives
Rep. Torres Small prefers 'carefully placed' border barriers
Rep. Torres Small prefers 'carefully placed' border barriers
Neighborhood coalition asks for $1.5 million for lighting
Neighborhood coalition asks for $1.5 million for lighting
Trump suspends arms treaty to focus on China, Russia threats
Mike Pompeo