Bill to allow medical marijuana in schools moves forward

"She has suffered this year academically from not being in school,” Sledge said. “I sit in my car from nine to one, off school grounds, and wait for call that she's having a seizure, which has happened several times this semester, and I run to try to get her and then try to maneuver her seizing body off campus, back to my car to give her the medicine"

Senate Bill 204 would allow students, who are certified to use medical marijuana, to receive the medicine at school. However, it would exclude the use of inhaled or smoked marijuana.

The school would also be responsible for storing the medical marijuana for the student.

Rep. Candace Gould, a Republican is sponsoring the bill.

"We do have the school boards creating their own policy for it, how it's administered,” Gould said. “Students would not be self-administering. It would be designated school personnel or the parent would be responsible for administering it."

Gould also said the bill wouldn't force any school staff member to administer medical marijuana to a student.

“A lot of parents face this and other parents have different medical issues that the medical cannabis has been working well for as well,” said Gould. “We just need to remove those barriers so they're not choosing between their education and their medicines"

