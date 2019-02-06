Bill to end daylight saving time moves forward in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Bill to end daylight saving time moves forward in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
February 06, 2019 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A state lawmaker is pushing a bill that would end daylight saving time in New Mexico.

House Bill 73 would require the state to stay on mountain standard time year round.

Rep. Roberto 'Bobby' J. Gonzales believes the change in time negatively impacts education.

Gonzales claims the time change disrupts student and teacher schedules.

Gonzales also thinks children would be safer if the state remains on standard time because they wouldn't have to wait for the school bus in the dark before the sun comes up.
 
“In the 25 years that I have been serving as a state legislator, this is probably one of the legislations that I have received the most emails and texts in support of than all other legislation put together for that many years," Gonzales said.

The House Judiciary Committee is set to hear the bill Wednesday afternoon.

If it passes, the bill will head to the House for debate and a floor vote.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 226, which would keep New Mexico on daylight saving time year round, passed its first committee this week.

Track House Bill 73 and Senate Bill 226

Created: February 06, 2019 03:22 PM

