Bill to protect children from abuse dies in committee

Balderas thinks lawmakers should take a closer look at what his office deals with.

“I just think they need to come out into the field with us and see-- we only get one shot at saving a child,” Balderas said. “Once that child is harmed with sexual abuse, you are giving them a life sentence of mental health bills, pain and suffering, lack of productivity. I think they are trying to police this issue in a 1970s, 1980s mentality.”

Rep. Gail Chasey said she wanted the issue to be written in a different set of laws. However, she has faith that the new CYFD leadership will take care of the issue.

“I would rather see it in the criminal code, maybe here, but I have some faith that there will be good changes in the department in the future,” she said.

Critics, however, say CYFD only investigates abuse by parents or guardians.

The bill was aimed at targeting non-family members.

New Mexico remains the only state in the country with this loophole in the law.