Bill to protect children from abuse dies in committee
Chris Ramirez
March 05, 2019 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is upset with lawmakers after they killed a bill that aims to protect children from child abuse.
House Bill 488 would have closed a loophole in state law, making it mandatory to report child abuse, even if it’s at done at the hands of a teacher, priest or other non-family members.
The bill died in the House Judiciary Committee.
Balderas thinks lawmakers should take a closer look at what his office deals with.
“I just think they need to come out into the field with us and see-- we only get one shot at saving a child,” Balderas said. “Once that child is harmed with sexual abuse, you are giving them a life sentence of mental health bills, pain and suffering, lack of productivity. I think they are trying to police this issue in a 1970s, 1980s mentality.”
Rep. Gail Chasey said she wanted the issue to be written in a different set of laws. However, she has faith that the new CYFD leadership will take care of the issue.
“I would rather see it in the criminal code, maybe here, but I have some faith that there will be good changes in the department in the future,” she said.
Critics, however, say CYFD only investigates abuse by parents or guardians.
The bill was aimed at targeting non-family members.
New Mexico remains the only state in the country with this loophole in the law.
