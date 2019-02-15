Bill would allow parents to use Medicaid for home health visits
Kai Porter
February 15, 2019 05:24 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.— New Mexico lawmakers want to start offering Medicaid coverage for home visiting services.
Richard and Alanna Ranger told lawmakers they received home visiting coverage from Indian Health Services when they had their son Isaak six years ago.
A specialist helped them through pregnancy and becoming new parents.
“What they really taught us is how to bond together, be a family inside our own environment and to know that we can take care of ourselves and better care of our son,” Alanna said.
Senate Bill 290, which is sponsored by Democratic state Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, would expand home visiting services to qualified Medicaid recipients.
William Townley, who is with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, supports the bill and said thousands of parents and children in New Mexico would benefit.
“We’ve seen evidence that shows increased educational and health outcomes for children, reduced adverse childhood experiences, reduced child abuse and maltreatment, as well as improved educational and employment goals for families who participated as well,” Townley said.
The bill passed its first committee in the Senate Thursday night. It will need to pass one more committee before it would go for a full vote on the Senate floor.
