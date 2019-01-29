Bill would recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day statewide

State representatives on the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee passed HB 100 unanimously Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Derrick Lente, who represents Rio Arriba, Sandoval and San Juan counties, is one of the bill’s sponsors.

“What we want to be able to do is have people understand the truth behind the holiday and why it was created and provide evidence that, in fact, it’s more oppressive than it is a celebratory event,” Lente said.

In New Mexico, the cities of Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Gallup already celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“I questioned why no one has thought of doing this on the statewide level in New Mexico given the fact that we have 23 nations, tribes and pueblos,” Lente said.

While the bill passed the committee unanimously, Rep. Candy Spence Ezzel wasn’t in her seat for the vote. She says that people can’t keep changing our past history because then there won’t be anything learned from it.

The bill is now onto its second and final committee in the House.

