Bill would recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day statewide | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bill would recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day statewide

Kai Porter
January 29, 2019 05:17 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Columbus Day could be a thing of the past in New Mexico.

Advertisement

HB 100 would rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day statewide.

State representatives on the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee passed HB 100 unanimously Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Derrick Lente, who represents Rio Arriba, Sandoval and San Juan counties, is one of the bill’s sponsors.

“What we want to be able to do is have people understand the truth behind the holiday and why it was created and provide evidence that, in fact, it’s more oppressive than it is a celebratory event,” Lente said.

In New Mexico, the cities of Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Gallup already celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“I questioned why no one has thought of doing this on the statewide level in New Mexico given the fact that we have 23 nations, tribes and pueblos,” Lente said.

While the bill passed the committee unanimously,  Rep. Candy Spence Ezzel wasn’t in her seat for the vote. She says that people can’t keep changing our past history because then there won’t be anything learned from it.

The bill is now onto its second and final committee in the House.

Track this bill during the legislative session

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: January 29, 2019 05:17 PM
Created: January 29, 2019 03:37 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
Motion could be filed to re-sentence woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk
Motion could be filed to re-sentence woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk
Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
Executive order calls for New Mexico to reduce gas emissions
Executive order calls for New Mexico to reduce gas emissions
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Advertisement




Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon
Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon
Man spends 40 minutes trying to steal vehicle
Man spends 40 minutes trying to steal vehicle
Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
46 cars stolen while warming up this month
46 cars stolen while warming up this month
Bill would recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day statewide
Bill would recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day statewide