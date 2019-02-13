Bill would require PTSD coverage for first responders

"This allows the first responders and firefighters out there to worry about their own mental health, focus on their families and focus on the job itself, not focusing on proving that they gained PTSD from the job itself,” Gallegos said.

Al Ortega, vice president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 244, believes the bill would make it easier for first responders to get treatment for PTSD.

"We've been able to turn the corner now in our thought process and our thinking as firefighters to not just try to suck it up, but to actually seek help, seek treatment and help us prolong our careers through mental treatments that, again, are going to go a long way to helping our families and our firefighters stay healthy,” Ortega said.

The bill would amend occupational disease and disablement law to add PTSD to the list of other conditions presumed to be caused by firefighting, like various forms of cancer.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, is one of the bill's sponsors.

"One of the reasons why this is really important is because our firefighters and our paramedics are on the front lines every day,” Stansbury said. “They're under a tremendous amount of stress and adding this to this act will help to diagnose and treat and provide care for firefighters and our first responders out in the field."

Track House Bill 324 during the 2019 legislative session