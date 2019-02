House Bill 265 would require all school buses, made and purchased after Jan. 1 2020, to be equipped with seatbelts, stability control systems and collision avoidance systems.

"That's so we don't have to go into the issue of trying to retrofit older buses, which is very expensive,” said Rep. Jack Chatfield. “Often times the systems don't work well, so it only applies to buses that are manufactured and purchased after 2020."