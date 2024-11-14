Bohannan requests a recount in Iowa’s close congressional race as GOP wins control of House

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Democrat looking to unseat an incumbent Republican in a close Iowa congressional race, one of a handful yet to be called after Republicans won control of the U.S. House, has asked for a recount.

Democrat Christina Bohannan’s campaign on Thursday requested the recount in her bid against Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to represent Iowa’s 1st District. The initial tally puts Bohannan fewer than 1,000 votes — less than a percentage point — behind Miller-Meeks.

The contest is a much tighter rematch of 2022, when Miller-Meeks won by 7 percentage points. Miller-Meeks earned a first term in Congress representing Iowa’s 2nd District when she defeated Democrat Rita Hart by just six votes in 2020.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race because the margin was close enough that it could prompt a recount. Miller-Meeks has declared victory and said she was confident in her lead.

Bohannan’s campaign said in a statement that the recount will make certain “that every voter is heard,” but that they have “full trust in this process and will accept the results regardless of the outcome.”

FILE - Democratic nominee for Iowa's 1st congressional district Christina Bohannan waves to supporters during an election night watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, Iowa, Nov. 5, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Rohlman

Republican incumbents held onto Iowa’s three other congressional seats, including the competitive 3rd District where Zach Nunn fended off a challenge from Democrat Lanon Baccam.

Republican incumbents Ashley Hinson in the 2nd District and Randy Feenstra in the 4th District won decisively. Hinson defeated Democrat Sarah Corkery. Feenstra defeated Democrat Ryan Melton.

On Wednesday, Republicans won enough seats to control the U.S. House, completing the party’s sweep into power and securing their hold on U.S. government alongside President-elect Donald Trump. A House Republican victory in Arizona, alongside a win in slow-counting California earlier in the day, gave the GOP the 218 House victories that make up the majority.

Republicans earlier gained control of the Senate from Democrats.

