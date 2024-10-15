Casey, McCormick debating again after combative first meeting in battleground Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Republican challenger David McCormick meet for their second debate Tuesday evening, with control of the Senate on the line and tens of millions of dollars pouring into the race every week.

During their first debate two weeks ago, Casey tried to drive home the message that McCormick is a wealthy, carpetbagging ex-hedge fund CEO who got rich at the expense of Americans and will serve the interests of billionaires.

McCormick painted Casey as a weak, do-nothing out-of-touch career politician who will vote almost 100% of the time with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Mail-in voting has already begun in the pivotal swing-state seat, and the outcome of this race, one of the nation’s most expensive, could help determine which party controls the narrowly divided Senate.

Casey, perhaps Pennsylvania’s best-known politician, is seeking a fourth term in what he calls his toughest reelection challenge yet.

Casey, 64, supported Biden’s major initiatives, including his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, and is a staunch ally of labor unions. The former state auditor general and treasurer has won six statewide elections and is Pennsylvania’s longest-serving Democrat in the Senate. He has campaigned on preserving the middle class, abortion rights, labor rights and voting rights — and calls McCormick and former President Donald Trump a threat to all those.

McCormick, 59, is making his second run for the Senate after losing narrowly to Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022’s Republican primary. He was CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, sat on Trump’s Defense Advisory Board and served in top positions under President George W. Bush. Those included posts as a Commerce undersecretary tasked with policy over controlling exports of sensitive technologies and a Treasury undersecretary as the administration tried to prevent bank failures during the recession.

McCormick backs Trump’s pledge to extend the tax cuts he signed into law in 2017 and to carry out a mass deportation of immigrants who are in the country without permission — prioritizing people with criminal records. McCormick also opposes abortion rights, but said he wouldn’t vote for a national ban on abortion.

Issues around border policy and the Israel-Hamas war are prominent in the race.

Democrats currently hold a Senate majority by the narrowest of margins, but face a difficult 2024 Senate map.

More than $190 million has been spent on this single race so far, according disclosures to the Federal Election Commission. The total is on track to exceed $320 million, based on campaign ad tracking by AdImpact, which includes spots reserved between now and Election Day.

The 60-minute debate will air starting at 7 p.m., hosted by WPVI -TV in Philadelphia, which will broadcast it live. Univision 65 in Philadelphia will simulcast it with Spanish language translation. Both stations will stream it live online, as will ABC News Live and Univision’s VIX.

Both Casey and McCormick were uncontested for their party’s nominations. Also on the ballot in this race are John Thomas of the Libertarian Party, Leila Hazou of the Green Party and Marty Selker of the Constitution Party. They were not invited to the debate.

