Congresswoman Haaland says she will not run for US Senate

The Associated Press
April 10, 2019 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, has announced she will not run for U.S. Senate.

Haaland tweeted Wednesday she will pass on a chance to seek the open U.S. Senate in New Mexico and instead will remain focused on her congressional seat, which represents Albuquerque.

The Laguna Pueblo member had previously said she was interested in seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate after Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall announced he was retiring.

She would have faced fellow U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, a Santa Fe Democrat, who has said he would run for Senate.

Haaland made history in November when she and Rep. Sharice Davids, of Kansas, were elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Davids is Ho-Chunk.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: April 10, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: April 10, 2019 06:09 PM

