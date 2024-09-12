Correction: Election 2024-Arizona Ballots story

PHOENIX (AP) — In a story published Sep. 11, 2024, about the length of ballots in Arizona, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of counties that will have two-page ballots. It is eight, not nine, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, and not all will use a newly designed 17-inch ballot or ditch a single-sheet ballot in some parts of the counties. The AP also erroneously reported that some ballot information applied to Arizona as a whole when it applied only to Maricopa County. The average number of contests on the ballot is 79 in Maricopa County, not in all Arizona counties. An estimated 2.1 million Maricopa County residents are expected to vote — the majority of them casting a ballot early, not 2.1 million residents throughout Arizona.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.