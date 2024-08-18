Correction: Election 2024-Where They Stand story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Aug. 18, 2024, about where Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stand on the issues in their presidential campaigns, The Associated Press erroneously reported a civilian death toll exceeding 40,000 in Gaza. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the territory’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry says, but how many are civilians is unknown. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its count.

