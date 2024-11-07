Correction: US-Election-2024-Texas Border story

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) — In a story published Nov. 7, 2024, about Texas border counties backing President-elect Donald Trump, The Associated Press misstated Michael Mireles’ title and organization. He represents LUPE Votes, not La Unión del Pueblo Entero. He is also the organization’s director of civic engagement, not civil engagement.

