Correction: US-Election-2024-Texas Border story

By The Associated Press
Jorge Bazan, general manager of union water supply corporation, a democrat talks about voting for Republican Donald Trump for president, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Rio Grande City, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) — In a story published Nov. 7, 2024, about Texas border counties backing President-elect Donald Trump, The Associated Press misstated Michael Mireles’ title and organization. He represents LUPE Votes, not La Unión del Pueblo Entero. He is also the organization’s director of civic engagement, not civil engagement.

