Critics of New Mexico gun law renew call for referendum

The Associated Press
April 03, 2019 03:26 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Critics are reviving their challenge of a new gun control measure by filing a revamped petition with New Mexico's top election regulator that seeks a statewide referendum.

The secretary of state's office had rejected a previous attempt, saying the law to expand background checks to nearly all private gun sales was designed to improve public safety and therefore is exempt from petition referendums.

House Republican leader James Townsend of Artesia disputes that, saying only the courts have the authority to make such a determination.

He submitted an amended proposed petition Tuesday. The agency has 10 days to respond.

Townsend and others contend the law signed last month by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham infringes on the 2nd Amendment.

The petition process has lengthy requirements that include the collection of about 70,000 signatures from 25 counties.

April 03, 2019 03:26 PM

