Cybersecurity head says there’s no chance a foreign adversary can change US election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Security for America’s election systems has become so robust that Russia, Iran or any other foreign adversary will not be able to alter the outcome of this year’s presidential race, the head of the nation’s cybersecurity agency said Wednesday.

Jen Easterly told The Associated Press in an interview that voting, ballot-counting and other election infrastructure is more secure today than it’s ever been.

“Malicious actors, even if they tried, could not have an impact at scale such that there would be a material effect on the outcome of the election,” said Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Federal agencies have warned of growing attempts by Russia and Iran in particular to influence voters before the Nov. 5 election and election conspiracy theories have left millions of Americans doubting the validity of election results.

Easterly said those efforts are primarily aimed at sowing discord among Americans and undermining faith in the security of the nation’s elections.

This image provided by the FBI shows three accused hackers, Seyyed Ali Aghamiri, Yasar Balaghi and Masoud Jalili, who were employed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, as the Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, against the three Iranian operatives suspected of hacking former President Donald Trump's campaign and disseminating stolen information to media organizations. (FBI via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. officials have spent recent months warning through criminal charges, sanctions and public advisories that foreign adversaries are ramping up their efforts to influence the White House contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Biden administration last month seized more than two dozen Kremlin-run fake websites and charged two Russian state media employees in a scheme to covertly fund right-wing influencers.

Last week, three Iranian operatives were charged with hacking Trump’s campaign in what the Justice Department says was part of a sweeping effort to undermine the former president and erode confidence in the U.S. electoral system.

Intelligence agencies and tech companies have tracked both Russian and Iranian actors using fake websites and social media profiles to spread misinformation, stoke division and potentially sway American voters. Iran and Russian have sought to influence past U.S. elections through online disinformation and hacking.

Easterly noted that China also was “very interested” in influencing the 2024 election.

Beyond the influence campaigns, she said her agency had not detected any activity targeting election systems.

“We have not seen specific cyber activity designed to interfere with actual election infrastructure or processes,” Easterly said.

