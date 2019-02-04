Daylight saving time could be a thing of the past in New Mexico
Nathan O'Neal
February 04, 2019 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico Senator Cliff Pirtle wants the state to do away with daylight saving time.
He is expected to introduce Senate Bill 226 Tuesday.
If the bill passes, New Mexico would join Arizona and Hawaii, which don’t spring forward or fall back.
“Now Florida and California have passed identical pieces of legislation. We are closer than ever to not changing our clocks staying on summer time all the time,” Pirtle said.
In the past, a similar bill died in committee.
However, even if this latest bill makes it through both houses and the governor signs it, the U.S. Congress would still need to approve the measure before New Mexicans could stop changing their clocks.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: February 04, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: February 04, 2019 08:45 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved